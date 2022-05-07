Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 3 seed Sun Devils host the top-seed Stanford in the Pac-12 title game.

After winning two straight games to advance to Saturday’s championship game, No. 3 seed Arizona State hosts the Pac-12 title game against No. 1 seed Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Sun Devils won back-to-back contests against No. 6 seed California and No. 2 seed USC to earn a spot in Saturday’s title game, which will be played on their home field in Tempe.

In a thrilling 13-12 victory over No. 16 USC, the Sun Devils used a 3-0 fourth-quarter run to claim the lead, with Emily Munro and Carley Adams leading the way with four points apiece on two hat tricks. The win came just a day after Arizona State defeated Cal in the quarterfinals.

As for Stanford, they continued a dominant season in Pac-12 play with a 21-9 victory over Oregon in the semifinals. Annabel Frist scored a career-high seven goals and led the way in a game where the Cardinal led wire to wire, jumping out to a 7-2 lead after the first quarter.

Earlier this season, Stanford defeated Arizona State at home by a final score of 19-11, in a game where seven different scorers found the back of the net at Cagan Stadium.

imago1007582124h
