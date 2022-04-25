Skip to main content

How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Stony Brook takes on No. 24 Yale on the road on Monday.

With two games remaining in the regular season, No. 6 Stony Brook heads on the road to take on No. 24 Yale at Reese Stadium in New Haven, Connecticut in a  Top 25 showdown on Monday afternoon.

After dominating UMBC in a 20-8 blowout, the Seawolves have one of the nation’s longest active winning streaks at 10 games. As for Yale, its is a near-perfect 7-1 at home this season.

How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Stony Brook at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In senior night at LaValle Stadium, the Seawolves led from start to finish against UMBC last Saturday night. Sophomore Ellie Masera filled up the stat sheet with four goals, four assists, three ground balls and nine draw controls in the victory. Along with Masera, Kailyn Hart also scored a hat trick for Stony Brook in the win.

As for the Bulldogs, they continued their dominance in Ivy League play by taking down Columbia by a final score of 24-14 on senior day last weekend. The victory improved the Bulldogs’ league record to 6-0, tying a school record for Ivy League wins.

Two of the hottest teams in women’s college lacrosse face off in New Haven on Monday.

