How to Watch Syracuse vs. Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 seed Northwestern hosts No. 5 seed Syracuse in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals of women's college lacrosse.

In what is likely the closest matchup of the quarterfinals on paper, No. 5 seed Syracuse will travel to Evanston to take on No. 4 seed Northwestern in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Orange entered the NCAA tournament ranked fourth in the nation after a 15-5 regular season and have enjoyed back-to-back wins in the NCAA tournament so far. Northwestern is ranked sixth in the nation and was 15-4 entering the tournament in the regular season.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Northwestern Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Syracuse vs. Northwestern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Wildcats advanced to their fourth straight NCAA tournament quarterfinals with a 15-12 victory over Michigan in the second round. After jumping out to a 5-0 first-quarter lead, Northwestern held on thanks to Lauren Gilbert’s four goals and three assists from Erin Coykendall. Gilbert opened the scoring for the Wildcats just 13 seconds into the game.

As for Syracuse, it played consecutive close games against Princeton and Fairfield to advance to the quarterfinals. In their win over Princeton in the second round, the Orange were led by senior Meaghan Tyrrell’s five goals and 11 saves in net from Kimber Hower.

With a trip to the final four in Baltimore on the line, Northwestern and Syracuse face off in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Syracuse vs. Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011646783h (2)
