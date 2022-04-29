Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse and Virginia plays in the fourth quarterfinal of the ACC tournament on Friday in women's college lacrosse.

Syracuse looks to bounce back from a loss in its regular-season finale on Friday when it takes on No. 16 Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Syracuse vs Virginia in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange had their three-game winning streak snapped when their comeback attempt came up short in a 15-13 loss last Friday.

The loss dropped the Orange to 13-4 on the year and they finished 6-2 in conference play.

On Friday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Virginia team they defeated 17-11 back on March 12.

The Cavaliers finished the year just 8-8 but head into the tournament coming off an 18-11 win over Virginia Tech last Thursday.

The win also extended a streak of alternating wins and losses over their last 12 games. It has been a very up and down season for the Cavs, but they are looking to get hot and make a surprise run through the ACC tournament.

The Cavaliers will be a big underdog against the Orange on Friday, but the tournament is a new season and they will look to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Syracuse vs. Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

