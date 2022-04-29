How to Watch UConn at Georgetown in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 14 UConn looks to extend its win streak to four games as it takes on Georgetown.

With the regular season coming to an end for both sides, No. 14 UConn looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it takes on Big East rival Georgetown on Friday night.

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown Today

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Connecticut offense has exploded over its last three games, averaging over 19 goals per game in their last three contests, including a 22-goal outburst in their win over Butler.

UConn’s win over the Bulldogs finished off an undefeated season at home for the Huskies this season. Connecticut also picked up its 13th win of the season, matching the 2013 team for the most wins in a single-season in program history. Senior Sydney Watson tied a career-high with nine points on five goals and four assists in the 22-15 win.

As for Georgetown, the Hoyas have lost two games in a row by a combined four goals, falling to Big East rival Marquette by a final score of 14-12 last Sunday.

Connecticut looks to earn a program-record 14 wins by defeating Georgetown in its regular-season finale on Friday.

