The No. 17 Trojans look to stay hot against the Ducks when they travel to Oregon on Sunday.

After taking down Pac-12 foe Colorado in a convincing 15-8 victory, No. 17 USC looks for its seventh win in conference play this season against Oregon on Sunday.

How to Watch USC at Oregon in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

The Trojans led wire-to-wire against the Buffaloes, thanks to four goals from Ella Heaney and a hat trick from Isabelle Vitale. USC overpowered Colorado with a 26-17 advantage in shots on goal.

As for Oregon, the Ducks have lost five games in a row and have only one win in Pac-12 play this season. In their last game, the Ducks lost a heartbreaker to Arizona State in overtime. Oregon’s Bailey Smith scored with 3:56 left in regulation and Cassidy Eckert made two huge saves to force overtime. ASU then scored with 29 seconds left in overtime to beat the Ducks.

The Women of Troy will look to maintain their decisive advantage over the Ducks. They are 10-3 against them all-time, 5-1 on the road, and have won five-straight games.

