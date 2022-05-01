Virginia takes on Boston College in the second semifinal of the ACC women's lacrosse tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament when it knocked off Syracuse 18-14 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

How to Watch Virginia vs Boston College in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Freshman Rachel Clark was the star of the match for the Cavaliers as she netted a game-high six goals that helped them pull off the upset.

Virginia was efficient on the day as it scored 18 goals on 19 shots. It was one of the Cavaliers' best matches of the year and moved them to 9-8 on the season.

Next up for the Cavs is a match against a Boston College team who knocked off No. 7 Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.

Caitlynn Mossman scored five goals for the Eagles as they built a seven-goal lead and held on for a 19-13 win.

The Eagles will now look to take down the Cavaliers for the second time this year as they beat them 22-15 back in February.

Boston College was the better team that day, but Virginia will look to pull off another upset on Sunday and send the Eagles home with just their third loss of the year.

