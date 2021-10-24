    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mountain West foes Air Force and New Mexico square-off in Albuquerque on Sunday.
    Air Force (6-8-2, 3-5-1) will head out on the road on Sunday for a contest against conference rival New Mexico (11-4-1, 6-2-1).

    How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Air Force at New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Falcons have just one win in the last six matches, a 2-1 overtime victory against Boise State. The team averages just 1.06 goals per game, with just three players having scored more than once. It is led by Faith Lee, whose five goals and three assists are both team highs.

    Meanwhile, the Lobos head into this game tied atop the Mountain West standings with Fresno State at 19 points each. After a bit of a rough stretch that saw the team lose or draw in three straight games, the team has moved back in the right direction, winning its last two games by a 4-1 combined score.

    Jadyn Edwards leads the Lobos with nine goals, while Zaria Katesigwa and Molly Myers each have eight goals. Edwards is also the team's assist leader with six.

    New Mexico has an 18-10-1 lead in the all-time series against Air Force.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
