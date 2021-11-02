Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama vs Ole Miss in the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alabama and No. 16 Ole Miss both look to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament when they play Tuesday afternoon.
    Sixth-seeded Alabama takes on third-seeded Ole Miss in the second match of the day Tuesday at the SEC women's soccer tournament. The winner of this match will take on the winner of the early match between Tennessee and Florida.

    Alabama enters the SEC tournament with just one loss in its last five matches. It is the best stretch of soccer the Crimson Tide have played all year and it couldn't have come at a better time. They will look to pull off the upset Tuesday over an Ole Miss team that beat them 3–1 earlier this season.

    The No. 16 Rebels are faltering as they head into the tournament. They come in without a win in their last three matches.  They have lost to Mississippi State and Missouri while paying to a draw with No. 19 Auburn.

    Ole Miss will aim to get back to the form that earned them the third seed in the tournament and to seal a spot in Thursday's semifinals.

