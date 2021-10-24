How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alabama and South Carolina have identical conference records heading into their NCAA women's soccer matchup Sunday in Columbia.
    Author:

    The Alabama women's soccer team (9-7-1, 4-3-1) will head on the road Sunday for an SEC battle against South Carolina (9-5-1, 4-3-1). The teams are tied for sixth in the conference entering the match.

    How to Watch Alabama at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream Alabama at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Crimson Tide are coming off of consecutive overtime games, drawing against Texas A&M in double overtime last Friday and then beating Kentucky 2–1 in overtime Thursday.

    The team averages 1.53 goals per game while allowing 1.47. Ashlynn Serepca and Kate Henderson share the team lead in goals with five each.

    The team has tied the program record for home wins with nine, with one home game against Auburn left on the schedule.

    South Carolina has the same conference record as Alabama, but two fewer non-conference losses.

    The Gamecocks are winless in their last four matches, including a 4–0 defeat against LSU the last time out. South Carolina hasn't scored a goal in three consecutive matches.

    That has dropped the team's scoring average to 1.53 goals per game, while the team allows 1.13. Three players share the team lead with four goals: Catherine Barry, Jyllissa Harris and Corinna Zullo.

    In the last meeting of these teams in 2019, South Carolina won 5–2.  Overall, the Gamecocks have a 15-4-1 lead in the series, with three wins in a row.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
