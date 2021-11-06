Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State goes for its third win in a row against rival Arizona.
    Author:

    The Sun Devils have played well as their season comes to a close, and they hope they can finish it off on a high note with a win over Arizona.

    How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Arizona State at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sun Devils two-match winning streak has improved their Pac-12 record to 2-6-2 and has them just a point behind Oregon State in the conference standings. If they can beat the Wildcats on Friday, they will have a chance to jump over the Beavers in the standings.

    Arizona will look to keep that from happening and send its rival out with a loss to end the year. It has been a tough year for the Wildcats, as they have just one conference win and four wins overall.

    It has not been the season they would have liked to have had, but with just one match remaining, they can at least end it on a high and beat their hated rival. Tune in to see which team from the Grand Canyon State comes out on top. 

    

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

