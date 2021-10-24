How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal

The Sun Devils are still searching for their first Pac-12 win of the season when they travel to California on Sunday.

The Arizona State women's soccer team (8-6-2, 0-5-2) heads to Berkeley on Sunday for a Pac-12 contest against Cal (7-4-3, 3-3-1).

How to Watch Arizona State at Cal in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Sun Devils had eight wins at the end of nonconference play. Through seven Pac-12 games, the team is still stuck at eight wins, with five losses and two draws against conference opponents.

Arizona State averages 2.13 goals per game, but the team has scored one or fewer goals in four conference games. Nicole Douglas has 15 goals, tied with Georgia's Mollie Belisle for the most in the country.

The Golden Bears have won two matches in a row, both shutout wins. That followed two shutout losses against Washington and Washington State.

The team only averages 1.14 goals per game, but the defense has allowed just 0.79 per contest. Karlie Lema has six goals, while goalkeeper Angelina Anderson has 27 saves.

Cal beat Arizona State 2–1 when the teams played in April. The Golden Bears have dominated this series, leading 11-3-3.

