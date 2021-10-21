    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford puts their five-match unbeaten streak on the line when they host Arizona State on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Stanford is 4-1-1 in the Pac-12 but is in third place in the conference. The Cardinal trails league leader USC and second-place UCLA. They are also tied with Washington State with 13 points. 

    How to Watch: Arizona State at Stanford

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

    Live stream Arizona State at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinal have used a five-match unbeaten streak to get into third place. They play Arizona State on Thursday, but their big matches are coming up after they face the Sun Devils. Next week they will play USC and UCLA with a chance to make a move in the Pac-12.

    Stanford, though, can not get caught looking ahead and needs to take the Sun Devils seriously.

    Arizona State is still searching for its first conference win, but all four of its losses came by just one goal. The Sun Devils have played the best teams in the conference tough but just haven't been able to get the wins.

    Arizona State scored three goals against second-place UCLA and had the match tied with USC halfway through the second half.

    The record may not be great, but the Sun Devils are no push over. The Cardinal will need to take them seriously or they will be the victims of an upset.

    

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Arizona State vs. Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

