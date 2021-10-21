    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona goes on the road against Cal, still looking for its first conference win.
    Author:

    In a Pac-12 battle on Thursday evening, Arizona (3-10-0, 0-6-0) will take a trip west to visit Cal (6-4-2, 2-3-1) in a meeting of teams that haven't had the best conference seasons so far.

    How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona

    Live stream Arizona at Cal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats are winless after six Pac-12 games. The team has been outscored 13-3 in those six games.

    Overall, the team averages 0.92 goals per game while allowing 2.08 per contest. Jill Aguilera has been the team's bright spot so far, as she's scored half of the team's 12 goals. Madison Goerlinger leads the team with four assists.

    As for the Golden Bears, the team has two conference wins, including a 1-0 win over Utah in its last game. Karlie Lema scored the winning goal in the 75th minute of that match, her team-best fifth goal of the season.

    Overall, this team averages 1.15 goals per game, but the defense has helped the team succeed despite the relative lack of offensive production, allowing just 0.85 goals per contest.

    Arizona beat Cal 1-0 back in April, the team's first win over the Bears since 2017. Cal leads the all-time series 5-9-2.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Arizona at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

