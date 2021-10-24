No. 14 Stanford looks to keep Arizona winless in Pac-12 play in NCAA women's soccer.

The Arizona women's soccer team (3-11-0, 0-7-0) will head on the road on Sunday to face No. 14 Stanford (11-3-1, 5-1-1) in a Pac-12 battle.

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Wildcats have struggled since beating Nebraska on Sep. 12, losing eight matches in a row, including five shutout losses.

The team averages just 0.86 goals per game on the season, with Jill Aguilera's six goals leading the team. No other Wildcat has scored more than one goal.

Stanford finds itself in much better shape.

The Cardinal have just one loss in conference play, a 2–1 loss to Oregon State. The team is coming off of a 2–0 win over Arizona State.

Stanford averages 2.47 goals per game, the second-best mark in the conference. Maya Doms leads the team with eight goals, while Andrea Kitahata leads in assists with five. Doms is one of four different Cardinal players to have multi-score games this season.

Arizona beat Stanford when the teams played in April, marking just the second time ever that the Wildcats beat the Cardinal. That ended a 14-game winning streak for Stanford against Arizona.

