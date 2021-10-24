    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College has struggled in ACC play. Will that change on Sunday when it faces Virginia Tech in women's college soccer?
    Author:

    Boston College (7-8-1, 1-7-0) hits the road this Sunday to take on Virginia Tech (9-5-2, 3-3-2) in an ACC women's soccer battle.

    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream Boston College at Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles went 6-1-1 in non-conference play, with the only loss coming against ranked South Carolina. But since the start of ACC play, the team is struggling, only beating Louisville by a 2-1 score.

    The team averages two goals per game, with a pair of players — Ella Richards and Linda Boama — sharing the team lead in goals with eight each. Richards has one more assist than Boama, giving her the team lead in points with 20.

    As for the Hokies, the team broke a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Miami. It was the team's best scoring performance since a 5-1 non-conference win over Villanova and the second-largest margin of victory this season after a six-goal win over Elon.

    Virginia Tech is averaging 2.19 goals per game, led by Emily Gray's 11 goals. She has six assists as well, second on the team to Emma Pelkowski, who has seven assists.

    Virginia Tech won the last meeting of these teams 3-0 in November, the second win in a row for the Hokies in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

