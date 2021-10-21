How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Cougars at San Francisco Dons in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU looks for its fifth straight win as it travels to face San Francisco on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Cougars have been absolutely dominant during their four-match winning streak. They have not only won but have put on a scoring clinic.

    How to Watch: BYU at San Francisco

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream BYU at San Francisco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During their winning streak, BYU has scored at least six goals in every match and has outscored its opponents 25-2. It has been one of the most impressive stretches of play in women's soccer all year long. 

    They have now scored at least six goals in seven matches this year. San Francisco gets the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Cougars' offense on Wednesday.

    The Dons, unlike BYU, have played in a lot of low-scoring matches. While the Cougars have scored a lot, San Francisco has only played in two matches all year long where there were three or more goals scored combined.

    These two schools definitely have completely opposites styles of play. It should make for an interesting contest, as San Francisco will look to slow things down, while the Cougars will push all game long.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    BYU at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
