BYU and Santa Clara battle Friday night in the second semifinal of the women's College Cup.

Santa Clara's magical run through the NCAA tournament has gotten it to the College Cup, and the Broncos get to play on their home field as they look to repeat as national champions.

How to Watch BYU vs Santa Clara in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Despite the title run last year, it has been a surprising run for Santa Clara, as the team has had to go through third-seeded Georgetown in the second round and top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals.

The Broncos have won each other last three matches by a 2-1 score and have won all four of their matches in the tournament by just one goal. It has been a nail-biting process, but they are now just one match away from playing for the national championship for the second year in a row.

In their way is a BYU team that has scored 15 total goals in its four tournament games.

The Cougars beat top-seeded Virginia 1-0 in the third round but won their other three matches 6-0, 4-1 and 4-1. It has been an impressive run for the Cougar offense.

This, just like the other semifinal, should be a great match between two schools that seem very evenly matched. The winner gets a shot at the national championship against either Florida State or Rutgers on Sunday night.

