    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to pick up a win against rival Stanford in in its season finale on Saturday evening.
    It's rivalry time in the Pac-12 as the regular season comes to an end. That means it's time to watch Cal and Stanford battle for bragging rights. 

    How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Cal at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal heads over to Stanford looking to end its season on a high note after just missing out on a huge upset of UCLA last Sunday. The Golden Bears took the Bruins to double overtime but lost 1-0 in a heartbreaker.

    The loss was their second straight, as they also lost to USC the match before. The two-match losing streak broke up a three-match winning streak in which Cal played some of its best soccer of the year.

    The Cardinal will try to snap their two-match losing streak and make a case for getting into the NCAA tournament.

    Stanford is currently 12-5-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the Pac-12. With a win, it could jump Washington State for third place in the conference if the Cougars also lose.  Tune in to see if Stanford can sneak into the postseason. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Cal at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
