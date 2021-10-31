How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA in Women's College Soccer

UCLA looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it hosts Cal on Sunday afternoon.

Cal had its three-match winning streak snapped when it lost to USC 2-0. The Golden Bears gave up two first-half goals and couldn't recover in the shutout loss.

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the squad's Pac-12 record to 4-4-1 and has the team a point back of Oregon for fifth place in the conference standings.

Sunday the Golden Bears will look to deal UCLA its first loss of the year and improve their standings in the Pac-12.

The Bruins are still undefeated on the season but are sitting in second place in the Pac-12 because of three ties. They are currently two points back of first place USC, which they will play in their next match to end the year.

UCLA, though, has to take care of Cal to set up the match for the regular season title. If the Bruins slip up they could still catch USC if the Trojans lose, but then they wouldn't control their own destiny.

If UCLA can take care of Cal it would set up a winner take all match with the rival Trojans next Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.