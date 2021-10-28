Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Cal at USC in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal goes for its fourth win in a row when it travels to USC on Thursday night.
    Cal heads to first-place USC looking to pull off a big upset and win its fourth in a row. The Golden Bears have won three straight by identical 1-0 scores and will look to keep the momentum up at USC.

    How to Watch Cal at USC in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the Cal at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trojans had their 10-match winning streak snapped on Thursday when Washington State played them to a 0-0 draw. USC earned its second straight tie on Sunday when it equaled Washington 2-2.

    The ties allowed Stanford to close to within one point of USC, but the Trojans still control their own destiny.

    They will need to avoid looking ahead to their big matches with Stanford and UCLA to end the season and take care of Cal first.

    The Bears hope they can catch the Trojans napping and pull off the huge upset to move up in the standings. They are still within striking distance of some of the top teams, and a win on Thursday would put some pressure on those teams.

    The Trojans have looked fantastic this year, but the two straight ties have put a chink in their armor that Cal hopes they can exploit.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

