Clemson looks for its fourth straight match without a loss when it heads to Boston College on Thursday.

Clemson is currently on a three-match unbeaten streak as it shut out Miami 1-0 a week and a half ago, blew out Syracuse 8-0 in an offensive explosion and tied Louisville 1-1.

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The streak has improved the Tigers' ACC record to 5-3-1 and moved them into sixth place in the conference. They are in with a tightly grouped bunch of teams and are just three points back of third place.

Thursday they will look to pick up yet another win and extend Boston College's troubles in the ACC.

The Eagles have struggled in ACC play this year, as they are just 1-8 in the conference. They are coming off consecutive shutout losses since their one and only ACC win over Louisville.

They have yet to regain the form they had in non-conference when they went 6-1-1.

Boston College is in a position of spoiler and it wants to keep the Tigers from climbing in the ACC standing and pull off a home upset on Thursday.

