How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State

    How to Watch Colorado State Rams at Utah State Aggies in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State goes for its sixth straight win when it travels to Utah State on Thursday night.
    Colorado State has had a conference schedule of streaks so far this year. The Rams dropped their first three matches but then flipped the script and won their last five matches.

    How to Watch: Colorado State at Utah State

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Colorado State at Utah State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado State has won each of the five matches by just a single goal, including its last win against UNLV in overtime 2-1. The Rams beat the Rebels when Kristen Noonan scored her second goal at 98:10 in overtime. 

    The winning streak has the Rams at 5-3 in the Mountain West and just one point back of first-place New Mexico and Fresno State.

    Thursday the Rams look to win their sixth straight match when they play Utah State. The Aggies come in to the match after playing to two straight draws. They played to a 0-0 draw with Air Force and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Colorado College.

    The consecutive ties dropped Utah State's record to 3-3-2 in the Mountain West, and it now sits four points back of Colorado State for second place. 

    The Aggies can't catch the Rams with a win Thursday, but they can get closer and start putting some pressure on the teams ahead of them. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Colorado State at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
