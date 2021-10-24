Colorado State looks to rebound on the road against Boise State after a loss to Utah State in NCAA women's soccer.

The Colorado State women's soccer team (6-6-2, 5-4-0) will head on the road Sunday for a Mountain West matchup against Boise State (9-6-2, 3-4-2).

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

After nonconference play, Boise looked like the better of these teams, but the Rams have handled Mountain West play better.

A loss to Utah State on Thursday ended a five-game winning streak for Colorado State.

The Rams have scored 17 goals and allowed 17 goals this season. Gracie Armstrong and Kristen Noonan have each found the back of the net six times to lead the team.

The Broncos are coming off a win against Wyoming, but still sit at 3-4-2 in conference play.

Boise State is only allowing 0.94 goals per game and has been tough to score against, and the offense is generating just 1.53 goals per contest. Keile Hansen leads the Broncos with five goals.

Colorado State has never beaten Boise State, with the Broncos winning six of the seven meetings and the 2017 contest ending in a draw.

