    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State looks to rebound on the road against Boise State after a loss to Utah State in NCAA women's soccer.
    Author:

    The Colorado State women's soccer team (6-6-2, 5-4-0) will head on the road Sunday for a Mountain West matchup against Boise State (9-6-2, 3-4-2).

    How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream Colorado State at Boise State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After nonconference play, Boise looked like the better of these teams, but the Rams have handled Mountain West play better.

    A loss to Utah State on Thursday ended a five-game winning streak for Colorado State.

    The Rams have scored 17 goals and allowed 17 goals this season. Gracie Armstrong and Kristen Noonan have each found the back of the net six times to lead the team.

    The Broncos are coming off a win against Wyoming, but still sit at 3-4-2 in conference play.

    Boise State is only allowing 0.94 goals per game and has been tough to score against, and the offense is generating just 1.53 goals per contest. Keile Hansen leads the Broncos with five goals.

    Colorado State has never beaten Boise State, with the Broncos winning six of the seven meetings and the 2017 contest ending in a draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2018

    Colorado State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Dolphins

    39 seconds ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in Women's College Soccer

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_16977694 (1)
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch Hollywood Casino 400

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal

    39 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy