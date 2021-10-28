Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rams have a chance to jump into the top three of the Mountain West on Thursday.
    Colorado State (6-6-3, 5-4-1) will head out on the road on Thursday to face the last-place team in the Mountain West, Wyoming (7-10-1, 3-7-0).

    How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Colorado State at Wyoming on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A win by Colorado State would put it into a tie for second place in the conference with Fresno State.

    The Rams have scored 18 goals this season, the exact same amount that the team has given up.

    Kristen Noonan leads the team with seven goals. Gracie Armstrong is one goal behind her with six but is tied with Liv Layton for the team lead in assists with four each.

    Wyoming has lost two games in a row, falling to Utah State 3-0 in Logan in its last game. This will be the final regular-season contest for the Cowgirls. The team has already been eliminated from postseason play but can try to be a spoiler for the Rams.

    Jamie Tatum and Alyssa Bedard share the team lead in goals with four each, while Tatum has also recorded seven of the team's 11 assists.

    Wyoming won 3-0 when these teams played in April. In fact, Wyoming has never lost to Colorado State in eight previous meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    28
    2020

    Colorado State at Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    5:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
