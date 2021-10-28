Colorado is looking for its second win in a row when it travels to Arizona State on Thursday night.

Colorado has played well over the last two weeks, amassing a 1-0-2 record, including a shocking 2-2 tie with No. 13 Stanford.

The Buffaloes followed that up with another tie with Oregon before getting a win against Oregon State in overtime on Sunday.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

The stretch of good play has improved the Buffaloes' Pac-12 record to 2-3-3 on the year. It has moved them into a seventh place tie with Washington and Oregon State four points behind Cal.

Thursday they look to extend their unbeaten streak against an Arizona State team that has yet to win a Pac-12 match this year.

The Sun Devils come into this match 0-6-2 in the conference, but they lost only one of those matches by more than one goal. They played everyone tough so far, but it has not translated into any wins.

Be sure to tune in to see if Arizona State can snag its first conference win against a Colorado team that is picking up steam.

