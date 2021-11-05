Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its second straight win in women's college soccer as it wraps up the regular season at Utah on Friday night.
    Author:

    Colorado heads into its last match of the year with an opportunity to finish with a .500 record if it can beat Utah. The Buffaloes are currently 3-4-3, and a win over the Utes would even their record.

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

    Live stream the Ohio State at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado has been playing good soccer as the season comes to a close. It has earned a point in the standings in four of its last five matches.

    The Buffs won their last time out when they took down Arizona 1-0. It got them back in the win column after a tough 3-2 loss to Arizona State the match before.

    On Friday night, they will look to end their season with a win when they take on a  Utah team that has lost three straight.

    It has been a tough end of the season for the Utes, as they have dropped three straight and five of their last six. To make matters worse, Utah has just one win in its last 10 matches.

    The Utes have played almost every opponent tough, but they have struggled to score goals which has kept them from getting over the hump. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Colorado at Utah in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17086002
    Horse Racing

    How to Watch the Breeders Cup

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16877422
    NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

    How to Watch Lucas Oil 150

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10301842
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17070000
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Practice

    1 hour ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy