How to Watch Colorado at Utah in Women's College Soccer

Colorado goes for its second straight win in women's college soccer as it wraps up the regular season at Utah on Friday night.

Colorado heads into its last match of the year with an opportunity to finish with a .500 record if it can beat Utah. The Buffaloes are currently 3-4-3, and a win over the Utes would even their record.

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Colorado has been playing good soccer as the season comes to a close. It has earned a point in the standings in four of its last five matches.

The Buffs won their last time out when they took down Arizona 1-0. It got them back in the win column after a tough 3-2 loss to Arizona State the match before.

On Friday night, they will look to end their season with a win when they take on a Utah team that has lost three straight.

It has been a tough end of the season for the Utes, as they have dropped three straight and five of their last six. To make matters worse, Utah has just one win in its last 10 matches.

The Utes have played almost every opponent tough, but they have struggled to score goals which has kept them from getting over the hump.

