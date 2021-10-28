Northeastern tries to shore up its postseason bid, currently sitting third in the CAA.

Northeastern (7-7-1, 4-3-0) sits third in the CAA right now, in a position to head to the four-team CAA Championship. The team has just two regular-season contests left, beginning with Thursday's game against Drexel (5-7-3, 1-4-2).

How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Dragons have lost two matches in a row and have just one conference win, a 1-0 win over College of Charleston from earlier this month.

Drexel averages 1.07 goals per game while allowing 1.33. Delaney Lappin leads the team in goals with four, while Lappin and Melissa Lyon share the team lead in assists with two each.

Northeastern comes into this game having won four out of five games, including a win over then-No. 12 Hofstra earlier in the month. The team's loss over that span was a 2-1 defeat against Elon.

The Huskies have played 15 games, allowing 15 goals while also scoring 15 goals. Mikenna McManus leads the team in goals with four, while Faith Rosenblatt leads the team in assists with four.

Northeastern leads the all-time series between these teams 10-6-6, with the Huskies winning the last meeting in 2019.

