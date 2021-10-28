Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northeastern tries to shore up its postseason bid, currently sitting third in the CAA.
    Northeastern (7-7-1, 4-3-0) sits third in the CAA right now, in a position to head to the four-team CAA Championship. The team has just two regular-season contests left, beginning with Thursday's game against Drexel (5-7-3, 1-4-2).

    How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Drexel at Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dragons have lost two matches in a row and have just one conference win, a 1-0 win over College of Charleston from earlier this month.

    Drexel averages 1.07 goals per game while allowing 1.33. Delaney Lappin leads the team in goals with four, while Lappin and Melissa Lyon share the team lead in assists with two each.

    Northeastern comes into this game having won four out of five games, including a win over then-No. 12 Hofstra earlier in the month. The team's loss over that span was a 2-1 defeat against Elon.

    The Huskies have played 15 games, allowing 15 goals while also scoring 15 goals. Mikenna McManus leads the team in goals with four, while Faith Rosenblatt leads the team in assists with four.

    Northeastern leads the all-time series between these teams 10-6-6, with the Huskies winning the last meeting in 2019.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    28
    2021

    Drexel at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
