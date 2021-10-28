Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Duke at Louisville in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke looks for its fifth straight win on Thursday when the Blue Devils travel to Louisville.
    Author:

    Duke has been playing great soccer over the last two and half weeks. The Blue Devils  have not only won their last four, they have pitched a shutout in each one of them, including knocking off No. 1 Florida State 1-0.

    How to Watch Duke at Louisville in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Duke at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak has Duke 6-2-1 in the ACC and in sole possession of third place, just three points behind second-place Florida State. The Blue Devils have been great in their conference wins, as they have yet to give up a goal in any of them. 

    They hope they can continue that trend on Thursday when they play a Louisville team that hasn't won since Oct. 2. The Cardinals tied their last match with Clemson but had lost their previous four.

    The slump has dropped their ACC record to just 3-5-1, and they have slipped all the way back to ninth place in the conference standings.

    It has been a tough stretch for Louisville, as the team had started the season 7-2-1. It is also one that will keep the Cardinals from making the ACC tournament, but they still have an opportunity to hurt Duke's chances with an upset win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Duke at Louisville in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

