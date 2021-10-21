A struggling Florida squad (3-9-3, 2-4-1) will head out on the road on Thursday to face Georgia (10-3-2, 3-2-2).

How to Watch: Florida at Georgia in Women's College Soccer

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Bulldogs had a strong non-conference season, going 7-1-0, but the team is 3-2-2 in SEC play. However, it has had an upset win over LSU.

Georgia is averaging 2.73 goals per game, led by 14 goals from Mollie Belisle. That mark puts her in a tie for second in the country in total goals, just one back of Arizona State's Nicole Douglas.

Two of Florida's three wins have come in SEC play, with the team defeating Kentucky and Mississippi State in back-to-back contests.

But the Gators have lost four in a row since, including three shutout losses. Florida has played six overtime matches this year, one of the highest marks in the country and more than any other SEC school. The team is 1-2-3 in those games.

Florida averages 0.73 goals per game, led by Kit Loferski's four goals.

Historically, Florida has dominated this series, but the last two meetings have ended in draws. Florida is 30-3-3 all-time against Georgia, but the Gators' last win was in 2018.

