Undefeated Florida State faces its toughest test yet on Sunday when it faces Duke on the road.

No. 1 Florida State (14-0-1, 6-0-1) will take on No. 6 Duke (11-2-1, 5-2-1) in the marquee matchup of the women's college soccer slate.

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Seminoles became the final team in Division I to suffer either a loss or tie in its last game, as it drew 2-2 with No. 7 North Carolina. That ended a 14-game winning streak to begin the season.

Beata Olsson leads Florida State with 11 goals, the most of an ACC player. She had both in the draw against North Carolina. Florida State hasn't lost on the road since October 2019.

Duke comes in on a three-game winning streak. The Blue Devils have lost twice in ACC play: once to No. 2 Virginia and then to NC State.

The team averages 2.36 goals per game, led by Michelle Cooper's nine goals. Mackenzie Pluck leads the team with seven assists.

This is the 34th meeting of these teams, with FSU leading the series 16-10-7. The Seminoles have won four of the last five meetings, including a win on penalty kicks in last season's playoffs.

