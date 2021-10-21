How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State puts its No. 1 ranking and perfect season on the line when it travels to North Carolina on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Seminoles have yet to be beaten this year, as they have rolled off 14 straight wins. Florida State seen its name at the top of the national polls for most of the year and will look to stay that way with a win at North Carolina.

    How to Watch: Florida State at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream Florida State at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida State is 7-0 in the ACC and has given up just three goals combined. Even better, the Seminoles have given up just seven total all year. Their defense has been spectacular, and their offense can also score.

    North Carolina hasn't been too bad but just hasn't been at the level of Florida State this year. The Tar Heels are 10-2-2 on the year, but both of their losses have come in conference play.

    They dropped matches to rivals Duke and NC State. The loss to the Wolfpack was in their last match on Saturday when they got beat 1-0. NC State scored in the first half, and the Tar Heels could not get one to the back of the net.

    North Carolina will look to get back in the win column on Thursday, but taking down the nation's top team will not be easy. The Seminoles have been unbeatable this year, and they show no signs of slowing down.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Florida State at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Predators

    2 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USWNT vs. South Korea

    2 minutes ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    High School Football

    How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football

    17 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    College Hockey

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy