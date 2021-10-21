How to Watch Florida State vs. North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

Florida State puts its No. 1 ranking and perfect season on the line when it travels to North Carolina on Thursday night.

The Seminoles have yet to be beaten this year, as they have rolled off 14 straight wins. Florida State seen its name at the top of the national polls for most of the year and will look to stay that way with a win at North Carolina.

How to Watch: Florida State at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Florida State is 7-0 in the ACC and has given up just three goals combined. Even better, the Seminoles have given up just seven total all year. Their defense has been spectacular, and their offense can also score.

North Carolina hasn't been too bad but just hasn't been at the level of Florida State this year. The Tar Heels are 10-2-2 on the year, but both of their losses have come in conference play.

They dropped matches to rivals Duke and NC State. The loss to the Wolfpack was in their last match on Saturday when they got beat 1-0. NC State scored in the first half, and the Tar Heels could not get one to the back of the net.

North Carolina will look to get back in the win column on Thursday, but taking down the nation's top team will not be easy. The Seminoles have been unbeatable this year, and they show no signs of slowing down.

