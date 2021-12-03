Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State vs Rutgers in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State and Rutgers meet in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
    Author:

    Florida State has been one of the best teams in women's college soccer this year, and it is trying to finish off a great season with a national championship. 

    How to Watch Florida State at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Florida State at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles are just one match away after four straight wins in the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the semifinals when they beat Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan in overtime in the quarterfinals. 

    Beata Olsson scored with 55 seconds left in overtime to give Florida State the 1-0 win and a trip to the Final Four.

    Waiting for the Seminoles is Big Ten regular-season champion Rutgers.

    The Scarlet Knights have had to scrape their way to the semifinals, as they have won their last two matches by penalty kicks.

    After beating Bucknell and St. Louis in the first two rounds by a combined 6-0 score, they barely slipped by TCU and Arkansas to get to the College Cup. 

    It has been a tough road for both teams, but they find themselves one win away from playing for a national title. The winner will face either BYU or Santa Clara on Sunday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Florida State vs. Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
