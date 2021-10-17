No. 23 Auburn looks to win its third straight match while Florida tries to break a three-game losing streak in NCAA women's soccer.

No. 23 Auburn (10-3-0, 4-2-0) will host Florida (3-8-3, 2-3-1) on Sunday in an SEC women's soccer battle.

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Tigers have had a strong season, with all three of the team's losses coming against ranked teams, including a 2–1 loss to No. 1 Florida State in out-of-conference play. That match was also the team's only home loss so far.

In four SEC wins, Auburn has allowed zero goals.

The Tigers average 2.31 goals per game and allow 0.85. Anna Haddock has eight goals and five assists to lead the team, while Marissa Arias has added six goals. Olivia Candelino's five assists have her tied with Haddock atop the Tigers' leaderboard.

Florida has just one nonconference win against Florida Gulf Coast. The Gators lost to four ranked teams in a tough out-of-conference schedule, but they have looked better in conference play, beating Kentucky and Mississippi State.

The Gators average just 0.79 goals per game, with only Kit Loferski having scored one than one goal. She has four to lead the team.

Florida won the last meeting of these teams in 2019.

