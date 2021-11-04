Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa heads to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights with a berth in the Big Ten Championship match on the line.
    Author:

    Iowa and Rutgers battle in the first of two Big Ten semifinals on Thursday in New Jersey. 

    How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Iowa at Rutgers match on fuboTV:

    Iowa upset fourth-seeded Michigan State 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals. Alyssa Walker scored at 68:45 for the only goal of the match, as Iowa shut out the Spartans.

    The win extended the Hawkeyes' unbeaten streak to five straight matches and helped them get revenge for an earlier 2-1 loss to the Spartans.

    Thursday they head to Rutgers looking to pull off another upset over the top-seeded Scarlet Knights.

    Rutgers won its 12th straight match when it slipped by Wisconsin 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Sara Brocious scored her fourth goal of the year for the Scarlet Knights at 32:50 to propel them to the win.

    Rutgers went a perfect 10-0 in the Big Ten this year, and the team hopes it can finish it off with a tournament championship. First, the Scarlet Knights must take care of an Iowa team they beat 1-0 earlier this year.

    The winner of this semifinal will take on the winner of Michigan and Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Iowa at Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

