Iowa heads to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights with a berth in the Big Ten Championship match on the line.

Iowa and Rutgers battle in the first of two Big Ten semifinals on Thursday in New Jersey.

How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa upset fourth-seeded Michigan State 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals. Alyssa Walker scored at 68:45 for the only goal of the match, as Iowa shut out the Spartans.

The win extended the Hawkeyes' unbeaten streak to five straight matches and helped them get revenge for an earlier 2-1 loss to the Spartans.

Thursday they head to Rutgers looking to pull off another upset over the top-seeded Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers won its 12th straight match when it slipped by Wisconsin 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Sara Brocious scored her fourth goal of the year for the Scarlet Knights at 32:50 to propel them to the win.

Rutgers went a perfect 10-0 in the Big Ten this year, and the team hopes it can finish it off with a tournament championship. First, the Scarlet Knights must take care of an Iowa team they beat 1-0 earlier this year.

The winner of this semifinal will take on the winner of Michigan and Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

