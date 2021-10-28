Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee looks for its second straight win when it hosts Kentucky in a regular season finale Thursday night.
    Author:

    Tennessee bounced back from just its second loss of the year when it took down Georgia 3-1 on Sunday. The win came after an upset loss to in-state rival Vanderbilt. 

    How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Kentucky at Tennessee match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win kept the Volunteers in a second-place tie with Ole Miss. Tennessee is too far back of first-place Arkansas but can clinch a second seed in the conference tournament with a win over rival Kentucky on Thursday.

    The Wildcats aren't going to make the tournament, but can spoil the Vols second place finish and get their second SEC win of the year.

    It has been a tough year for the Wildcats, but they can finish the season off on a high note if they can pull off the huge upset.

    Tennessee comes in as a huge favorite, but it went into last Thursday's match with Vandy the same way and couldn't get the win. The Vols hope to avoid the same result Thursday and go into the tournament with the two seed.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
