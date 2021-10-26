The LIU women's soccer team (2-10-2, 2-6-1) will head on the road Tuesday night to face Ivy League leader Brown (10-3-0, 5-0-0) in a nonconference match.

How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Brown has won six matches in a row, but the team is just 5-3 against non-Ivy opponents.

The Bears average 2.46 goals per game, led by Brittany Raphino, who has eight goals. Ava Seelenfreund is just one behind her at seven goals. Zoe Maxwell leads the team in assists with six.

LIU has struggled this season, going 0-4-1 out of conference. The Sharks come into this game on a four-match losing streak. Their last win came against Merrimack 2–0 on Oct. 10.

The Sharks have scored just eight goals on the season for an average of 0.57 goals per game. Kendra Oldroyd leads the team with three goals, and Tatiana Lizarraga is in second with two. The assist leader is Mackenzie Morano, who comes into Tuesday's contest with two so far.

Tuesday's match marks the first meeting between these two programs.

