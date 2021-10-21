Maryland heads to Michigan State, still searching for its first Big Ten win of the year.

Maryland (4-7-5, 0-5-3) was in fairly good shape after non-conference play. It had more wins than losses, but that's changed now that the team has lost or tied in all eight conference games. Can the Terrapins turn the tides on Thursday against Michigan State (9-3-3, 4-3-1)?

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan State in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

For Maryland, this season has become a struggle. The Terrapins won four of the team's first five matches this year but haven't had a victory since.

The team averages 1.13 goals per game while allowing 1.56. Six players have scored two goals, but only one—Loren Sefcik—has surpassed that mark, as she leads the team with three. Mikayla Dayes has a team-high three assists.

As for the Spartans, the team is currently riding a two-match losing streak, with both losses coming on the road against ranked foes: 1-0 defeats to both No. 16 Michigan and No. 8 Rutgers.

Michigan State is averaging 1.53 goals per game, while the defense is holding teams to just 0.67 goals, allowing 10 in 15 games. Ava Cook's five goals lead the team.

Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1-3, with the last meeting in February resulting in a 1-1 draw.

