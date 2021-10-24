How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Virginia looks to stay unbeaten in ACC play against Miami on Sunday in NCAA women's soccer.
    The No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team (14-1-1, 7-0-1) will host Miami (4-10-0, 1-7-0) in an ACC showdown on Sunday. Virginia has won the last three meetings between these teams.

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Miami at Virginia in Women's College Soccer on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Virginia has not lost yet in conference play, with the lone blemish on its ACC record coming in a 0–0 draw against North Carolina. The team will end the regular season with a huge matchup against No. 1 Florida State, but it will need to get past Miami first.

    The Cavaliers have only allowed nine goals all season while scoring 42. They are led by Diana Ordonez, who has 11 goals, and Lia Godfrey, who has 11 assists. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory has played in 14 of the 16 games, with 32 saves on the season.

    Miami has just one conference win, beating Boston College 1–0. In seven ACC losses, Miami has been shut out four times. The team has scored just 10 goals this season, with three players sharing the team lead with two goals each. Maria Jakobsdottir leads the team in assists with three.

    Virginia leads the all-time series against Miami 13-2-1, including wins in the last three games, all via shutout.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

