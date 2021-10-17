Big Ten rivals meet up in Columbus when Ohio State takes on Michigan.

No. 22 Michigan (10-2-3, 4-1-2) will head south on Sunday to face the team's longtime rival, Ohio State (7-7-1, 2-4-1), in a Big Ten battle.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Michigan at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines have won two matches in a row, including a 1-0 victory on Thursday against in-state rival Michigan State. The team's only conference loss came against No. 9 Rutgers.

Michigan averages 1.67 goals per game while allowing 0.80 per contest. Two players, Raleigh Loughman and Nicki Hernandez, share the team lead in goals with five. Loughman is also tied for the assist lead at four, sharing that title with Meredith Haakenson.

As for the Buckeyes, the team has dropped three in a row, with losses to Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue. It beat then-No. 12 Penn State earlier this season.

The Buckeyes average 1.53 goals per game while allowing 1.6. Kailyn Dudukovich has six goals to lead the team. Kayla Fischer has the lead in points thanks to her five goals and six assists.

Michigan leads the all-time series 15-12-5, but the teams tied in the spring, with the game ending 1-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.