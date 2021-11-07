How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Championship

Michigan and Rutgers play for the Big Ten title on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan is playing some of its best soccer of the year as the Wolverines get ready for the Big Ten championship game on Sunday against Rutgers.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Women's Big Ten Soccer Championship Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines have won four in a row, including the last two in the tournament. They rolled through both Penn State and Purdue on their way to the title match.

They used two first-half goals against Penn State to lead them to their 3-1 victory over the Nittany Lions, and then they did it again on Thursday when they overwhelmed second-seeded Purdue on their way to a 4-1 semifinal win.

Sunday, Michigan looks to win the championship and avenge an earlier 4-1 loss to regular-season-champion Rutgers.

Rutgers will look to finish off a perfect Big Ten season. The Scarlet Knights went 10-0 in the regular season and won their first two in the tournament.

The Scarlet Knights have used great defense and enough offense to dominate the conference this year.

Rutgers took care of Wisconsin in the quarterfinals and then Iowa in the semifinals without giving up a goal. The Wolverine offense will test the Scarlet Knight's great defense as Michigan has been hot.

This should be a fantastic championship game with the two best teams playing for a shot at the title Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.