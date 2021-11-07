Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan and Rutgers play for the Big Ten title on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Michigan is playing some of its best soccer of the year as the Wolverines get ready for the Big Ten championship game on Sunday against Rutgers.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Women's Big Ten Soccer Championship Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines have won four in a row, including the last two in the tournament. They rolled through both Penn State and Purdue on their way to the title match.

    They used two first-half goals against Penn State to lead them to their 3-1 victory over the Nittany Lions, and then they did it again on Thursday when they overwhelmed second-seeded Purdue on their way to a 4-1 semifinal win.

    Sunday, Michigan looks to win the championship and avenge an earlier 4-1 loss to regular-season-champion Rutgers.

    Rutgers will look to finish off a perfect Big Ten season. The Scarlet Knights went 10-0 in the regular season and won their first two in the tournament.

    The Scarlet Knights have used great defense and enough offense to dominate the conference this year. 

    Rutgers took care of Wisconsin in the quarterfinals and then Iowa in the semifinals without giving up a goal. The Wolverine offense will test the Scarlet Knight's great defense as Michigan has been hot.

    This should be a fantastic championship game with the two best teams playing for a shot at the title Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Michigan vs Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Championship

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16958316
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Final Round

    34 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch USC at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    34 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Championship

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy