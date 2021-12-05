Top-ranked Florida State chases its third National Championship in eight years against Cinderella BYU in this women's college soccer title showdown.

BYU advanced to the NCAA women’s soccer national championship for the first time in the 27-year history of the program after beating College Cup host Santa Clara 3-2 on penalty kicks. The Cougars' reward? The top overall seed in the tournament, Florida State, which has won 21 of its 24 matches this season. The Seminoles are making the program's sixth appearance in the tournament final.

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Final: Florida State vs BYU:

Match Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

ACC Midfielder of the Year Jaelin Howell scored the game-winner for the Seminoles in the 71st minute off a corner kick, her third goal of the season, to push Florida State past Rutgers in the semifinal. It marked the team's third consecutive 1-0 win in the tournament.

FSU opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over South Alabama, a 5-1 victory over SMU, a 1-0 win over Pepperdine and finally a 1-0 win over Michigan to win the Florida State regional.

The Seminoles have only conceded 13 goals this season through 24 matches, posting 13 clean sheets.

BYU’s offense has been on full display during the postseason, outscoring its opponents 15-2 in the NCAA Tournament with wins over New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina before knocking off defending national champion Santa Cara on Friday night.

Seniors Cameron Tucker and Mikayla Colohan have combined for 34 goals this season, including eight goals in the tournament.

This game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday; however, BYU does not compete on Sundays. To accommodate this, the NCAA moved this match to Monday.

