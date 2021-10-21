    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it heads to Purdue on Thursday.
    Author:

    Northwestern has hit a bit of a rough patch in its schedule. The Wildcats have lost three straight and all by identical 1-0 scores. During this streak they fell to Indiana and Wisconsin in overtime as well as Minnesota.

    How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Northwestern at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses have dropped their Big Ten record to 3-4-1 and their overall record to 7-7-1. It has also ruined their 3-1-1 start to conference play.

    The good news, though, is that they are still playing great defense. They just haven't been able to score. Northwestern will need that defensive effort Thursday when it takes on a Purdue team that is currently in second place in the Big Ten.

    The Boilermakers are coming off a 2-1 loss to first-place Penn State. Purdue scored first but gave up two second-half goals to lose the match. The loss was just the second for the Boilermakers in the Big Ten and dropped them six points back of the Nittany Lions.

    Purdue has also played stout defense this year, as it has not given up more than two goals in any match so far.

    This has all the makings of a defensive battle and one that could be decided by just one goal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
