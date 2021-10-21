Northwestern looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it heads to Purdue on Thursday.

Northwestern has hit a bit of a rough patch in its schedule. The Wildcats have lost three straight and all by identical 1-0 scores. During this streak they fell to Indiana and Wisconsin in overtime as well as Minnesota.

How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The losses have dropped their Big Ten record to 3-4-1 and their overall record to 7-7-1. It has also ruined their 3-1-1 start to conference play.

The good news, though, is that they are still playing great defense. They just haven't been able to score. Northwestern will need that defensive effort Thursday when it takes on a Purdue team that is currently in second place in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 2-1 loss to first-place Penn State. Purdue scored first but gave up two second-half goals to lose the match. The loss was just the second for the Boilermakers in the Big Ten and dropped them six points back of the Nittany Lions.

Purdue has also played stout defense this year, as it has not given up more than two goals in any match so far.

This has all the makings of a defensive battle and one that could be decided by just one goal.

