Ohio State travels to No. 18 Purdue for the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women's soccer tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State women's soccer team heads into the Big Ten tournament on a roll. The Buckeyes have won two of their last three matches and tied the other heading into Sunday's match against No. 18 Purdue.

Ohio State upset rival No. 17 Michigan 2–1 and also knocked off Northwestern in the season finale 2–1 to clinch the seventh seed in the tournament.

How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Ohio State at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes needed every win down the stretch, as they had lost three in a row before their run and saw themselves on the outside looking in. The Buckeyes will look to keep the momentum going and avenge an earlier loss when they take on the Boilermakers.

Purdue comes in as the No. 2 seed after finishing the season with an 8–2 Big Ten record and a 13-3-2 record overall.

One of the Boilermakers' wins was a 1–0 overtime victory over the Buckeyes just two weeks ago. Sarah Griffith scored her 12th goal of the year at 90:34 to send Purdue home with the win.

Purdue comes into Sunday as the slight favorite, but the Buckeyes have shown they can play with the Boilermakers already this year. This should be a great match with the winner going on to the semifinals to play the winner of Michigan and Penn State.

Regional restrictions may apply.