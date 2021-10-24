    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado tries to break a five-game winless streak Sunday when it faces Oregon State in NCAA women's soccer.
    Author:

    The Oregon State women's soccer team (11-4-0, 3-4-0) will head on the road Sunday to face Colorado (6-6-3, 1-3-3) in a Pac-12 contest.

    How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Oregon State at Colorado on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Beavers were undefeated in nonconference play but have dropped four of seven Pac-12 games, including the past two contests against No. 8 UCLA and Utah.

    Oregon State is outscoring opponents by an average score of 2.07 to 1.20. McKenna Martinez leads the team in both goals and assists, with seven and four respectively. She has been the focal point of this offense with 42 total shots. No other Beaver has more than 16.

    Colorado has lost or tied its last five games, with the team's last win coming in September against Washington. The Buffaloes have given up 24 goals this season while also scoring 24.

    Shanade Hopcroft's five goals and eight assists both lead the team.

    Oregon State has won the last two meetings between these teams, most recently scoring a 2–0 win back in April.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Oregon State at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
