Oregon looks to get above .500 in the Pac-12 in women's college soccer when it wraps up its regular season at Oregon State on Friday night.

Oregon travels to rival Oregon State on Friday night in its regular-season finale trying to snap a two-match losing streak. The Ducks lost to Washington and Washington State to drop them to 4-4-3 in the Pac-12 and a point back of the Huskies in the conference standings.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State match on fuboTV:

The two losses in a row are the first time they have had a losing streak all year long.

The Beavers have struggled this year but would love nothing better than to send the rival Ducks home with their third straight loss.

In order to do that, they will have to snap a five-match losing streak that has included four straight one-goal losses. The Beavers have played the top teams in the conference tough during this stretch, but they just can't get the big goal when they need it.

The Pac-12 is full of rivalry games Friday night to wrap up the regular season, and this one should be great. These two schools hate each other and are playing for state bragging rights.

