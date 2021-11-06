Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon looks to get above .500 in the Pac-12 in women's college soccer when it wraps up its regular season at Oregon State on Friday night.
    Author:

    Oregon travels to rival Oregon State on Friday night in its regular-season finale trying to snap a two-match losing streak. The Ducks lost to Washington and Washington State to drop them to 4-4-3 in the Pac-12 and a point back of the Huskies in the conference standings.

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two losses in a row are the first time they have had a losing streak all year long.

    The Beavers have struggled this year but would love nothing better than to send the rival Ducks home with their third straight loss.

    In order to do that, they will have to snap a five-match losing streak that has included four straight one-goal losses. The Beavers have played the top teams in the conference tough during this stretch, but they just can't get the big goal when they need it.

    The Pac-12 is full of rivalry games Friday night to wrap up the regular season, and this one should be great. These two schools hate each other and are playing for state bragging rights.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17089605
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17089615
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17087217
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088091
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy