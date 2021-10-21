How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Women's College Soccer

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn State travels to Michigan on Thursday looking for its fourth straight win.
    Author:

    Penn State got off to a tough start in Big Ten conference play. It lost four of its first five matches. The Nittany Lions have turned things around, though, winning their last three to even their record at 4-4.

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Penn State at Michigan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State's last match was a big upset over No. 19 Purdue. The Nittany Lions scored two late goals to overcome a one-goal deficit and pull off the win. It was their fourth win against a ranked team this year.

    They look for another big win at Michigan on Thursday, as they try and get above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this year.

    The Wolverines are trying to keep that from happening, as they look to bounce back from a tough 2-1 loss to rival Ohio State. 

    The loss to the hated Buckeyes snapped a two-match winning streak and dropped Michigan's conference record to 4-2-2. It was also just the Wolverines third loss overall this year, as they have had a solid 10-3-3 season thus far.

    Penn State comes in with a lot of confidence, but Michigan has played extremely well at home, going 6-1-1 in Ann Arbor. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
