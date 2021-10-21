How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine Waves at Santa Clara Broncos in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pepperdine and Santa Clara both look to stay unbeaten in conference play when they battle Wednesday night.
    Pepperdine has been one of the most dominant teams in women's soccer over the last month. The Waves have won 11 matches in a row, the last eight of which have been by shutout.

    How to Watch: Pepperdine at Santa Clara in Women's College Soccer

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream Pepperdine at Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Waves have rolled through their first four conference game winning by a combined 14-0 score. They have knocked off Portland, San Deigo, Loyola Marymount and Gonzaga easily to stay unbeaten and at the top of the conference standings.

    The Broncos also come into this match undefeated, but have had to battle to do it. Their closest match was a 3-2 victory over Gonzaga almost two weeks ago. They had to battle back from down 2-0 to pick up the win and stay perfect in the WCC.

    While these two teams are tied in the standings, Pepperdine has looked better as of late and would love nothing better than to knock off the defending national champs from the ranks of the unbeaten in the WCC.

