How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels at Loyola Marymount Lions in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Mary's looks for its second straight win when it travels to Loyola Marymount on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Saint Mary's snapped a two match winless streak when it knocked off Portland Saturday. The Gaels scored two first half goals and held off the Lions in the second half to pick up the win.

    How to Watch: Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Soccer

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved Saint Mary's record to 2-1-1 in the WCC and kept them alone in second place in the conference. The Gaels trail only the trio of undefeated teams at the top of the conference.

    Wednesday they travel to Loyola Marymount to take on a Lions team still looking for their first win of the year.

    It has been a tough season for the Lions as they have scored just seven total goals all year. They have been close as they have lost four of their last six matches by a single goal, including a two-overtime heartbreaker to Pacific on Oct. 2.

    The Lions have been competitive, but just haven't been able to get that first win. Wednesday they have another shot when they take on a confident Gaels team. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    1 minute ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    1 minute ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    1 minute ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy