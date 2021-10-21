How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

Saint Mary's looks for its second straight win when it travels to Loyola Marymount on Wednesday.

Saint Mary's snapped a two match winless streak when it knocked off Portland Saturday. The Gaels scored two first half goals and held off the Lions in the second half to pick up the win.

How to Watch: Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Soccer

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Saint Mary's (CA) at Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved Saint Mary's record to 2-1-1 in the WCC and kept them alone in second place in the conference. The Gaels trail only the trio of undefeated teams at the top of the conference.

Wednesday they travel to Loyola Marymount to take on a Lions team still looking for their first win of the year.

It has been a tough season for the Lions as they have scored just seven total goals all year. They have been close as they have lost four of their last six matches by a single goal, including a two-overtime heartbreaker to Pacific on Oct. 2.

The Lions have been competitive, but just haven't been able to get that first win. Wednesday they have another shot when they take on a confident Gaels team.

Regional restrictions may apply.