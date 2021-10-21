How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

San Diego looks for its second win in a row when it travels to Portland Wednesday night.

San Diego snapped a three match losing streak when it beat Loyola Marymount 2-0 on Friday. The win was San Diego's first in the WCC after getting shut out in its first three matches.

How to Watch: San Diego at Portland in Women's College Soccer

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream San Diego at Portland on fuboTV

The Toreros schedule has not been kind to them thus far as their first three matches were against the top three teams in the WCC. They hope a break in the schedule will get them back on the winning track.

Portland, though, hopes it can continue San Diego's struggles in the conference and pull off a win.

The Pilots, like the Toreros, are also just 1-3 in the WCC after losing to Saint Mary's 2-1 on Saturday. Portland played well in the second half but couldn't recover from giving up two goals in the first half. The loss came after the Pilots had just picked up their first win against San Francisco 1-0 on Oct. 9.

Both schools will look for their second WCC win of the year Wednesday night. San Diego feels like getting out of the tough part of its schedule will help them, but Portland won't go down without a fight.

